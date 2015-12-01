Wenger suggests Man United do not deserve Champions League football
05 August at 18:00Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has kicked off the mind-games ahead of the new Premier League season by suggesting that Manchester United do not deserve a place in the Champions League next season, according to the Daily Express.
The Gunners came fifth in the league last season and Man United finished a spot below them, as they both missed out on a Champions League place via the league. However trophy-laden boss Jose Mourinho won the Europa League trophy with his side, meaning an automatic Champions League place.
Wenger says that he is not happy with clubs qualifying in this way, telling the London Evening Standard, “I was always against it.”
Because apart from Man United, who did win the Europa League?
"All the years before it was always a team who was kicked out of the Champions League by having been kicked out of it before.
"You cannot go into the season and think that [you will get into the Champions League by winning the Europa League]. I always was not in favour of that.
“I think at some stage it can influence on the championship.
“If a team is in April in a position where they have more chance to win the Europa League they can let some games go in the championship, and not completely focus on that, on the regularity of the competition.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
