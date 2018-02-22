Wenger jokes Gattuso should be giving him advice ahead of AC Milan v Arsenal
07 March at 20:50During his press conference ahead of tomorrow night’s UEFA Europa League encounter between AC Milan and Arsenal, Arsène Wenger rejected the notion that he should be giving Gennaro Gattuso advice. Instead, the Gunners boss joked that it should be the other way around given the sides’ respective runs of form: “I don’t give him too much advice. He’s a guy with much experience. I’m not doing well so I can get advice from him.”
The 68-year-old also confirmed that a host of first team stars will miss the match at San Siro due to injury: “Héctor Bellerín is injured. He has an inflammation of his left knee. He had a scan yesterday which showed inflammation. He tried but couldn’t absorb the training session yesterday so we left him at home. Lacazette is not ready. We had to leave Monreal behind as well because he’s not ready. He started a little session today but he’s not ready.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments