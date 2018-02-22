Laurent Koscielny will easily miss the World Cup, and a large chunk of next season.

The French international went down with with a horrible tendon rupture early in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The 32-year-old was expected to challenge for a starting spot with Les Bleus. Speaking at a press conference, Arsene Wenger said that

"Koscielny is devastated.

"People have always inflamed tendons but they don't rupture but in his case it went. I don't know why.

"The recovery will be full because the advantage of surgery is that it heals the inflammation."

Wenger himself had said on Thursday that the defender was probably out for a long time, saying that the injury “didn’t look good.”

The situation is worrying for France, who can still rely on Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti, but could have done with Koscielny’s experience.

"you will not see him until December at best.”