Arsene Wenger may have lost another crucial supporter at Arsenal.

Amidst reports of locker room bust-ups and of massive unrest among players, the Gunners’ Coach has just angered a supporter of his: Hector Bellerin.

The full-back was rather peeved that he was dropped for the Gunners’ latest loss, a 2-1 defeat against Brighton. They have also fallen twice to Manchester City 3-0 recently.

Ironically, Bellerin had gone to great lengths to defend Arsenal and Wenger, including accusing noted critics ArsenalFanTV at the Oxford Union.

The Spaniard was furious, however, when he was replaced at the last minute by Calum Chambers, who had played very poorly in the first of the two losses to City, the Carabao Final loss two Sundays ago.

This could open the door for the Catalan to return to Barcelona, a club he is reported to have lobbied to join this summer, only to be told no by Wenger.