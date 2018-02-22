Arsene Wenger has threatened his players with a massive revamp this summer , if Arsenal don’t make the Top 4.

Were the Gunners to miss the Champions League spots for a second straight season, the Frenchman claims there will be a huge overhaul, the Islington Gazette write.

The speech was delivered to the players after Arsenal lost 3-0 to Manchester City in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. The paper also says that Wenger met with Arsenal’s board on Monday.

According to the Gazette, Wenger “told all first team players and coaches if the club isn’t in the Champions League next season it is all change in the summer.”

The Gunners face City again in the Premier League, where they trail fourth-place Tottenham by ten points.

Wenger had already said before the League Cup final that his future wasn’t in his hands:

“You try to master what you can master, what is above you . . . you will not decide your future in your newspapers and I am exactly like you. I am an employee and I give my best for my club that I love.”