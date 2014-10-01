Arsene Wenger claims that he isn’t worried about Alexis Sanchez’s contract situation.

The Chilean played a key role last night as the Gunners defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park, with the ex-Barcelona star scoring a wonderful brace.

The 29-year-old took his goal tally to nine this season, and has already totalled three assists, too.

"I am not fearful but that will be a subject that arises because of his contractual situation," Wenger said, "I can only repeat what I said until now."

The Chilean has been a star performer at Arsenal in recent years, but his being benched ahead of the 5-1 mauling at the hands of Bayern Munich only made things complicated.

He has since been linked to a departure, with PSG and Juventus interested. Arsenal were reportedly ready to sell him last summer to Man City, but only if they were able to nab Thomas Lemar.

