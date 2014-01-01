Arsene Wenger has been offered a two-year deal to join French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The journal understands that the club’s power brokers want the Frenchman to take over from Unai Emery at the end of the season.

In an exclusive, Sunsport claims that Arsenal bosshas been offered a two-year deal to join French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The journal understands that the club’s power brokers want the Frenchman to take over from Unai Emery at the end of the season.

With Wenger’s future still uncertain, PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifa believes he is the right man to replace Unai Emery who has been in charge for just one season. The club’s calamitous exit from the Champions League against Barcelona has made the Spaniard’s job almost untenable and a change is almost certain in the summer.



Wenger himself has stated that he has made his mind up about his future at The Emirates with rumours suggesting he wants to remain in place for at least another season. All this of course, has been played out to a backdrop of fan protests but it’s believed that the 67-year-old is due to meet club officials in the next few days to inform them of his decision.