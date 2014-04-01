Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been talking about how his team failed to capture the signing of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar this summer. The youngster looked set to be heading to North London but on deadline day, the deal collapsed to round off a miserable week for having lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool and with Alexis Sanchez set to leave on a free-transfer next summer, Wenger told French TV that is was Lemar’s decision to remain in the principality.





He explained to beIN Sports (via The Mirror) that; “The player has chosen to stay in Monaco. You do not want to talk too much about. You have to respect what happens on the negotiation side. I know we live in the era of transparency but at some stage, to respect everybody you have to not talk too much about that”.

“Look I cannot tell you everything that happened because after that when you decide to let a player of that calibre go, you need to replace him because nobody would understand that you let the player go and when you cannot do it”.