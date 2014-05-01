It was supposed to demonstrate a strong message to the Arsenal board that fans wanted a change of manager but an anti Arsene Wenger protest march ended in farce last night as only 10 people actually bothered to turn up!





The Mirror reports that a group calling themselves “NoNewContract” had planned a march 45 minutes before the kick-off of last night’s game against West Ham United from Highbury to The Emirates with fans arriving inside the stadium 13 minutes after kick-off to represent the 13 years since they last won the Premier League title.

It was expected that over 1000 people would turn-up to vent their anger but the event spectacularly backfired on the organisers and was subsequently abandoned.



The future of the French tactician is still unclear despite recent speculation stating that he will sign a new two-year deal at the club this summer. Wenger however, is remaining tight-lipped on the situation stating to the press that he will announce his decision soon.