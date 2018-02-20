Wenger: Pep wanted to play for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has said Pep Guardiola visited his house during his time as a player because he wanted to move to Arsenal.



Wenger and Guardiola face each other in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday as the Gunners take on Manchester City at Wembley.



The Arsenal manager told beIN SPORTS that Guardiola could have played for the Londoners after his time as a Barcelona midfielder had come to an end.



"I talked to him a few times, and once he came to my house when he was a player because he wanted to play for Arsenal," Wenger said.



Those hopes came to nothing, however, and Guardiola eventually ended his playing career in 2006.



He is now poised to lead City to the Premier League title, although they were knocked out of the FA Cup by League One Wigan on Monday.



But Wenger said: "He's won much more than I did.



"I think he has done much better than I have, and he's knowing very well what to do. He has exceptional teams and he is managing them very well."