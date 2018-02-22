Wenger prepares a shortlist for his replacement: there are three Italians
20 April at 21:20Arsene Wenger confirmed that he will be leaving Arsenal at the end of this season as his departure might cause a chain reaction. According to IlBianconero, Max Allegri is certainly on Arsenal's wish-list as they like the Juve boss very much so. As Wenger is set to leave the club, the Gunners are now ready to look for his replacement.
ALLEGRI IS A CANDIDATE - As Sky Sport also confirmed, Max Allegri is one of the possible Wenger replacements alongside coaches like Ancelotti, Mancini and ex-Gunner stars Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry and Mikel Arteta. In the end, it will be Arsene Wenger who will choose his successor as these 6 names are currently under evaluation. Going back to Allegri, it remains to be seen if he will be leaving Juve at the end of the season but as of now, the indications are that he will be staying even if things can change fast...
