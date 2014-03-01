Wenger reveals he nearly quit Arsenal
04 September at 13:10Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he almost left the Gunners, and also spoke on the recent summer transfer window for the North London club, deemed a failed by many.
According to The Independent, Wenger told Telefoot: "Yes, I hesitated to extend for personal reasons. I've been at Arsenal for 20 years, and I'm wondering if I should continue to lead the club. We went quite badly during the season."
Speaking on Arsenal’s transfer turmoil, the Frenchman said,
“We bid €100 million [£92m] for Lemar but the player wanted to stay in Monaco.”
"We'll come back in for him. When you let go of a player [Alexis Sanchez] of that calibre, you have to have a substitute, otherwise no one would understand that choice."
"I wanted Mbappe too, but €180million [£165.7m] is too much for us," said Wenger.
"But he is a guy that makes a difference. Ninety per cent of the players depend on the team, but he falls in the other 10 per cent.
Go to comments