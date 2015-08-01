Wenger reveals when he will have Arsenal showdown talks

Arsenal have missed out on a Champions League qualification for the first time in the last 21 years. The future of Arsene Wenger is still up in the air with the contract of the Frenchman that expires at the end of June.



Wenger, who has been in charge of Arsenal for the last 21 years talked to British media on Sunday to unveil his plans for the future.



“I’ve rejected many offers to stay at Arsenal in the past and I’d like to coach Arsenal again next season. I hope I am going to be given a chance to do it. We are very disappointed for not having qualified for the Champions League but we have a FA Cup final to focus on now.”



“My situation will be clear pretty soon, of course the hostility of some fans has not helped the lads but there are some technical responsibilities which means I have to be blamed.”



“After the FA Cup final I’ll talk with the club, we’ll sit together and we’ll evaluate my future.”



