Wenger reveals which player Arsenal should have signed in January

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger talked to assembled media on Friday afternoon revealing that he is not totally happy with the Gunners’ January transfer campaign.



The Premier League giants sold Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United but got Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United and managed to wrap-up a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as well.



The French manager commented the Gunners’ January transfer campaign revealing that he Arsenal could have done more and revealing which player he is still missing.



“We have done what I wanted to do but we couldn’t do everything. I wanted to do more but I couldn’t. I believe we have to find an internal solution to our defensive problems, and that means everyone putting more effort in. But overall I am happy with the way things went in the transfer market”, the French manager said.



​Arsenal had been linked with both Medhi Benatia and Daniele Rugani in the January transfer window but both players are not for sale and Juventus did not allow them to leave.

