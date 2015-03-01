Wenger’s Arsenal future talks ongoing as Gunners priority target revealed
26 March at 11:10Arsene Wenger was in Paris during the International break but according to the Mirror the French manager has always remained in touch with the club’s board in order to find a solution for his future.
The manager’s contract at the Emirates Stadium runs until the end of the season and several reports in England claim Wenger has been offered a new two-year contract extension. Most of Arsenal fans, however, want Wenger out of the club at the end of the season. The French manager, however, has yet to take a decision over his future.
Wenger has reportedly not signed a new contract with Arsenal although an agreement between the two parties could be very close.
The permanence of Wenger could push Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil out of the club with Lyon striker Alexander Lacazette who has emerged as the Premier League giants’ priority target in case Wenger stays at the club for one or two more seasons.
Go to comments