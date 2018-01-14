Wenger: Alexis Sanchez has 48 hours, Malcom...

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he expects Alexis Sanchez's future to be resolved within the next 48 hours.



Speaking after Arsenal lost 2-1 at Bournemouth, Wenger also claimed that a replacement would be signed if Alexis joined either Manchester City or Manchester United within the next two days, but was non-commital on links with Bordeaux star Malcom.



"It will be decided in the next 48 hours. It was difficult for him because he was on standby a little bit," he said.



"If Sanchez goes we need to replace him. When you looked at today we missed many players and you see that they have a big weight in the team.



"Will he go or not? I don't know. At the moment it's the transfer window and in this period we try to use the players who are focused on the club."



Asked about Malcom, he added: "There's nothing concrete there. It's better that I don't come out on any specific name."