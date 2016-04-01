Wenger sends message to Conte, Mou and Pep as Arsenal squad list revealed

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger talked to assembled media on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the Gunners’ Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.



The French manager had a message for José Mourinho and Pep Guardiola which he did not fail to deliver.



“What is most important is that you deal with your own situation as well as you can and, yes, Manchester City are richer than us and, yes, Chelsea is richer than us and, yes, Manchester United are richer than us. But I still believe we have to find a way to be successful.”



“I have been in that position for 21 years so I will not start to complain now”, the French manager said. “I have always had one team at least who were richer than I was, so I learned to cope with that and deal with that.”



​Wenger has also release the Gunners’ squad list for the upcoming clash against the Premier League strugglers.



Arsenal squad : Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Mustafi, Koscielny, Chambers, Debuchy, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez, Welbeck, Walcott, Lacazette.



