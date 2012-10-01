Arsene Wenger has taken a shot at Manchester City’s “petrol” money.

Speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s game with Newcastle, the French Coach was comparing his Arsenal side to the big-spending Mancunians.

“Look, we had no petrol but ideas, they have petrol and ideas, so that makes it more efficient,”

“So, everybody expects and projects that they will last. Why not? It can happen, but there is still a long way to go.

“At the moment I think everything goes for them inside the games, but maybe as well they have the quality to turn it in their favour.”

This may have been an attempt at deflecting attention from a second straight 0-0 draw for the Gunners, which has left them hopelessly far from the top, in a miserable seventh place.

Yet the Frenchman forgets that his side charges the Premier League’s most expensive season ticket. The Citizens are, at least competing with the money they’ve put on the table, leading the league.