Wenger talks of Ozil future amid Barcelona and Man Utd links

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is being linked with a move to Barcelona and Manchester United as the contract of the Germany International expires at the end of the season. The player has yet to sign a contract extension with the Premier League giants and for this reason his future in North London has been put under serious doubt.



The Gunners boss Arsene Wenger was asked several questions about the future of the 29-year-old during a press conference held on Saturday afternoon. Here’s what the Frenchman had to say.



“I have no control about these kind of situations, agent talks to everybody, it happens in football and I am not surprised about it. Ozil, however, does not have any agreement with Barcelona.”



“Mesut has been working really hard of late and he is really fit at the moment. He has also changed his attitude on the pitch, he knows what I want from him.”

