Arsene Wenger to quit the club this summer will be sadly disappointed with news in the

Arsenal fans expecting bossto quit the club this summer will be sadly disappointed with news in the Sunday Times today that states that the French tactician has told close friends that he will announce he’s staying at the club after next weekend’s FA Cup Final against Chelsea.

Speculation about his future has dominated talk around The Emirates Stadium this season but the journal understands that he will carry on at the helm even if the club lose next weekend’s showpiece. After failing to secure Champions League football next season, Wenger will now be given time to construct a new look team with the club’s own future still uncertain.



Russian billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov is reportedly ready to up his bid for the The Gunners to £2bn and is understood to want to keep the Frenchman in place if his quest ultimately proves successful.



A growing number of supporters have become disillusioned with Wenger’s policies in the transfer market in recent seasons and it will be fascinating to see how this decision effects season ticket sales this summer.