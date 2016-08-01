Wenger tells Mourinho to 'deal with it'

Arsène Wenger has told José Mourinho that he has spent the duration of his 21 years at Arsenal as a poor relation of the Premier League’s financial elite. Mourinho said on Boxing Day that his lavish spend on players since he took charge at Manchester United in the summer of last year – which stands at 280 million euros – was not enough to level the playing field with Manchester City.



Wenger smiled broadly at his old rival’s plea of poverty and he said that a manager simply had to find other ways to close the gap. “I have been in that position for 21 years so I will not start to complain now,” Wenger said. “There is always one team, sometimes four, who were richer than I was, so I learned to cope with that and to deal with that.”



“I think what is most important is you deal with your own situation as well as you can and, yes, Manchester City are richer than us; yes, Chelsea are richer than us and Manchester United are richer than us but I still believe we have to find a way to be successful.”