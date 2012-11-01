Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has told Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea to forget about signing England international midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 23-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at The Emirates and at the moment, there seems to have been no progress made in talks over a new deal with the player reportedly unhappy with the new salary on offer.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been monitoring the situation and his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp was reportedly close to signing the man from Portsmouth in January. Wenger however, speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to Stoke, declared that; “I want him to stay here for a long time. He’s the English player in the next two years that a lot of people look at.”



Oxlade-Chamberlain is understood to be frustrated at being constantly overlooked by the Frenchman but may be prepared to sit out the final year of his current deal and leave North London on a free-transfer next summer.