Wenger tries to separate Alexis and Van Persie’s exits from Arsenal
19 January at 14:05Arsene Wenger is resigned to losing Alexis Sanchez and believes that Arsenal fans have made their peace with him leaving as well, claiming that the loss of former forward Robin van Persie to the same Manchester United side in 2012 was much more painful.
The French boss does not think Arsenal fans will feel the same anger over the move that they felt when Van Persie left for the Red Devils. “We took Van Persie when he played in the reserve team at Feyenoord," said Wenger in quotes reported by The Telegraph . "We made a long work with him. When you get them there and, after they leave, that is the most painful.”
Our fans know Alexis will not extend - they have accepted that idea and the fact it will not be one-way traffic,” he said. Wenger also believes the arrival of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and possibly Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang, will help offset Alexis Sanchez’s loss.
Go to comments