Wenger voices concerns about Arsenal fans

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger voiced concerns about fan apathy after thousands of seats at the Emirates remained empty in Sunday's 3-0 win over Watford.



His Arsenal future seems to hinge on winning the Europa League to secure Champions League football, and many fans appear to have given up on the Premier League campaign.



Around one-third of the seats were empty against Watford as thousands of season ticket holders vented their frustration by staying away.



"Yes of course I worry because I want our fans to be behind the team and to be happy," Wenger said.



"But after what happened in that week, it's a bit understandable. We are in a job where we have to get the fans on our side and do absolutely everything to do it, to achieve it. And that's what we want to do."



The Gunners are in a good way in Europa League as they lead AC Milan 2-0 with leg 2 set for London.

