16 August at 18:50Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has insisted that he does not want to sell midfielder Jack Wilshere this summer window, according to Talksport.
Wilshere only has a single year left in his contract with the Gunners and was sent out on loan last season to the then newly promoted AFC Bournemouth.
Wilshere has a number of interested suiters, including sides in Italy and Newcastle United and Championship side Aston Villa.
But Wenger has come out to say that he has no plans to sell the player on.
"Well, for him it's good that he's back and available. I think he needs games now," said Wenger.
"He might play again on Monday night [for Arsenal's under-23s] but overall, what is important for him is the natural progression to be completely fit. He is not far away now.
"I think I plan for him to be here for the whole season, after we will see at the end of the season."
