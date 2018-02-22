Speaking recently on the British paper’s Total Football Podcast (via 101greatgoals), Sam Wallace claimed that the Frenchman is likely to go this summer.

“Arsenal need to win (the Europa League). Atletico Madrid are the other big fish left in it.

“It would be a good way for (Wenger) to go out. I think the chances are he will leave this summer, and what a way to go winning a European trophy. It’s the one thing (Wenger) hasn’t done at Arsenal.”

The Gunners are at the quarter-final stage of Europe’s second competition, and beat CSKA in the first leg 4-1. Wenger’s side has been a major disappointment this season, meekly crashing out of the race for a top four spot in the Premier League after missing out on the Champions League for the first time in 19 years.

Winning the Europa League would be a good way to bounce back, that’s for sure...