West Brom line up replacement for struggling Pardew
22 February at 16:50According to the latest reports in England, West Bromwich Albion are seriously thinking of sacking manager Alan Pardew should the team fail to pick up a win against Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.
Indeed, sections of the British press believe the Baggies have already lined up former Hull City and Watford coach Marco Silva to be his replacement. They currently lie rock bottom of the Premier League and are seven points below safety.
Pardew’s side have lost each of their last four matches in all competitions and, should things continue to go the way they are at the moment, it is inevitable that they will be relegated to the Championship come the end of the campaign.
The aforementioned Portuguese coach, who enjoyed successful spells in charge of Estoril and Sporting CP in his homeland, is ready to step back into management as he strives to reach the very top of his profession.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
