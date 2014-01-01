West Brom manager Pardew afraid of losing captain Evans

West Bromwich Albionmanager Alan Pardew was interviewed by British media outlet Birmingham Mail about the rumours linking defender Jonny Evans with a move away from the Hawthorns.



Pardew admitted to being afraid of losing the former Manchester United defender stating that "I’m never confident when you’ve got great players. Because other clubs want great players, so your best players are always vulnerable. Jonny Evans is certainly one of them, and he’s our captain. Do I want to lose him? Course not. Do I fear losing him? Course I do."



Evans joined the Baggies during the summer of 2015 and has since then been an integral part of the setup having played 78 times across all competitions scoring four goals in the process.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)