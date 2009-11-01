West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has expressed an interest in taking Chelsea captain John Terry in the summer. The 36-year-old’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the current campaign and with his current boss Antonio Conte stalling on the possibility of offering him an extension, the Baggies are set to make their move.





Sky Sports claims that the club from the Black Country enquired about the former England international’s availability in January and despite not receiving a favourable reply, Pulis has been monitoring the situation and looks set to resume his interest in the summer.

At a press-conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Everton, Pulis explained that; “I've always thought he was a good player. It (January's enquiry) was just finding out what the situation was and then it was whether we moved on it or we didn't. There was more than one player we enquired about in January. You've mentioned John, but there was most probably three or four others of that ilk that we were enquiring about - and I think enquiry is the word.”