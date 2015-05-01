West Ham are interested in former Inter target, the latest
10 May at 20:25West Ham want to improve their roster this coming summer and according to the Daily Mail, it would seem like they are monitoring ex-Inter target Yaya Touré's situation. Touré's deal expires at the end of this season as contract renewal talks with Manchester City have not produced anything conclusive to date.
The Ivorian international did not play much at the start of the season as a departure seemed granted but Ikay Gundogan's Injury (in December) allowed Touré to get back into the starting lineup as he has played 28 games under Guardiola since Gundogan's absence.
So far he has scored 6 goals on the season for City. Another player who's future is in doubt is Jesus Navas. His contract will also be expiring soon as City might also want to try and retain him too.
Let's not forget the Touré was being followed by Roberto Mancini's Inter Milan last summer but in the end, a deal failed to materialize.
Go to comments