West Ham are strongly interested in an Italian tactician but he won't likely be leaving Napoli anytime soon...
10 September at 21:42As we had previously written, a few EPL clubs have their eyes on Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri. According to the Express, West Ham have strong interest in Sarri as Bilic's position with the club is in heavy doubt after three straight losses to start the season.
It seems like Bilic blasted chairman Dave Sullivan earlier this week for claiming that he had turned down the opportunity to acquire both Krychowiak (from PSG) and Renato Sanches (from Bayern). As his contract will be expiring at the end of the season, this is a clear sign that his time at West Ham is coming to an end.
The Hammers now have their eyes on Sarri as the Napoli boss has done a terrific job in Naples. He still has two years left on his current deal but he does have a £7.5 million release clause in his contract. Even so, Sarri will likely be staying in Napoli for a long time as owner Aurelio De Laurentiis won't budge easy on this front. They are aiming for a historical league title win as they will also be competing in the UCL. A deparure is highly unlikely as things stand...
