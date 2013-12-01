West Ham have submitted an offer for a Man City youngster
28 May at 20:10West Ham are looking to get Manchester City's youngster Kelechi Iheanacho. The Nigerian player (born in 1996) is a central striker who has a lot of potential. He scored 7 goals for Guardiola's team this season as he did not get a lot of playing time (which is normal considering his age and City's other offensive options).
WEST HAM ARE READY TO POUNCE ON HIM - West Ham would like to try and convince Guardiola to let him leave Manchester as they have submitted a 25 million euros offer to City for Iheanacho according to the Daily Mirror .
There are many teams on him including Leicester, Everton, Southampton, West Brom Albion as well as a few other Bundesliga clubs too. As said, West Ham are also strongly targeting him as they are ready to fight it out for Iheanacho, who's future is uncertain as of now. Guardiola will have a big say on the matter but he seems ready to let him leave to get more playing time....
