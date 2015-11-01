





West Ham have won just one of their last 18 Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W1 D3 L14), with this win coming at the Emirates in August 2015.



Against no side have Arsenal won more away Premier League games than they have against West Ham (12, same as Everton and Aston Villa).



Indeed, the Gunners are unbeaten in their last nine top-flight away games against West Ham (W7 D2), since a 0-1 loss in November 2006.



This will be West Ham’s 100th home London derby in the Premier League. They’ve won 36 of their previous 99 (D22 L41), including Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Chelsea.



Despite beating reigning Champions Chelsea on Saturday, this will be the 42nd consecutive Premier League matchday in which David Moyes has started in charge of a team in the relegation zone – a competition record.



Arsenal have conceded 32 Premier League goals away from home in 2017. Only West Ham (35) & Stoke & Watford (33 each) have shipped more.



No player has scored more substitute goals for a single Premier League team than Olivier Giroud – level with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man Utd (17).