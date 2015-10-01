West Ham are back in the race for William Carvalho,

He is also liked by Juventus and Arsenal, and the Hammers haven’t begun the season very well, losing two straight Premier League games, including a 4-0 humbling at Old Trafford.

The Sporting Lisbon star has been chased by a number of teams over the last few months.

He was the subject of a massive

There’s a problem, however: so far, Sporting wouldn’t want to let their man go for anything short of

44 million, his release clause.

Slaven Bilic has expressed his desire to spend more, despite the Hammers adding Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnatuvoci this summer.

Carvalho is seen as a strong midfield passer and a clever tackler, and was a European Champions with Portugal last summer.

£25 million (€27.6m) bid earlier this summer, though the trail looked to have cooled of late.