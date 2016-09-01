Simone Zaza and West Ham United look to have come to the end of the road. The 25-year-old Italian striker has failed to find the net since his loan move from Juventus in the summer, and now boss Slaven Bilic has pretty much guaranteed that he will leave the Premier League with this unwanted record intact.



At today’s press conference ahead of a busy festive schedule, the Croatian tactician explained that; “If he plays 14 games for us we are obliged to buy him outright, this is the reason why he has not been part of the group in the last few games. Today I will speak with him of his future and its situation; we will find the right solution."



His return to Turin seems unlikely however, with his former national team boss Cesare Prandelli eager to bring him to Valencia for the second-half of the campaign in Spain as they fight to avoid relegation from the top-flight.





