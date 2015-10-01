Slaven Bilic has been given two games to save his job writes Under pressure West Ham United bosshas been given two games to save his job writes Sunsport

Last night’s 5-0 thrashing at the London Stadium by Manchester City in the FA Cup third round, has the clock ticking on the Croatian’s future despite a recent upturn in league form. Negative results against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough will see The Hammers board make the change.





the whole board know last night’s performance was not good enough we know we have to improve, Palace and Boro now vital games. 1/3 https://t.co/JhUlniSQV6 — Lady Brady (@karren_brady) January 7, 2017 we lost no key players from last season & we struggle to understand why team is under performing BUT urge every supporter get behind team2/3 https://t.co/JhUlniSQV6 — Lady Brady (@karren_brady) January 7, 2017

Co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold along with vice-chairman Karen Brady (who launched an attack via twitter on Friday night) are believed to be losing patience and are alarmed at the way the team seems to capitulate when they go behind in games. Last night’s horror show and the recent one against Arsenal have put serious question marks against Bilic’s leadership skills after such a wonderful 2015-16 campaign.

Whilst most managers are planning their transfer strategy in January, Bilic is fighting to secure his own future.