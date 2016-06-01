West Ham, Bilic: 'Payet could stay. Marseille? He will only leave if our conditions are met'

West Ham coach Slaven Bilic spoke about the Dimitri Payet situation today to the press, here is what he had to say on the matter: ' It is not said that Payet will leave West Ham in this transfer window, let's see. We don't want to sell our best players since we want to improve. Olympique Marseille's offer? They know what we want and what we are looking to get for the player. It is now up to them. Payet will only be leaving us if our conditions are met '.

West Ham are currently in 12th place in the EPL standings as they are looking to avoid the relegation zone after a difficult start to the season. Payet hasn't had a great season so far for West Ham (like most of their players) but his talent is still quite noticeable. West Ham's next game will be against Middlesbrough in the EPL.