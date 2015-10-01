Marcus Rashford on-loan in January. The summer arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has seen the 19-year-old reduced to being a bit part player under new coach Jose Mourinho.

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has told the Daily Mail that there is no truth in reports that he is looking to bring in Manchester United strikeron-loan in January. The summer arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has seen the 19-year-old reduced to being a bit part player under new coach Jose Mourinho.

Despite Bilic recently stating that he would like to add an English striker with Premier League experience to his squad, he was quick to quash any rumours linking Rashford with an imminent arrival to the London Stadium declaring that; “No way” Bilic said. 'Rashford is very valuable for Manchester United. There's no way. There's no way to get him. They have many games, four competitions. He's playing. So no way, no way.”



The Hammers have also been heavily linked with a move for Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic. The 28-year-old Croatian international is believe to be in favour of a move back to the Premier League.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler