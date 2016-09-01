West Ham boss admits interest in Liverpool striker

West Ham are reported to be interested in signing disappointing Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge who has only scored six goals and registered three assists in 23 appearances in all competitions with the Reds so far this season.



Sturridge is no new to transfer speculations especially since German boss Jurgen Klopp took over at Anfield Road. The former BVB tactician has never given Sturridge enough playing time and the 27-year-old could be set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.



According to the Telegraph, Sturridge is a transfer target of West Ham for next season given that the Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has openly admitted that his side will need a new striker in the summer praising the unhappy Reds hit-man.



"If you talk about Sturridge as a player, especially if you go back two or three seasons, he was unbelievable. But then he wasn't a subject for West Ham.



"Now you can still see it when he plays. He plays very rarely but I watched Stoke against Liverpool the other day. He came on and, with a couple of passes, he broke their defence.



"So of course he is showing that when he plays, but he plays very rarely. When he is on fire he is a great player.



"Is he the sort of striker we would look at? We are going to see. We have our list of strikers."

