West Ham boss Bilic confirms interest in AC Milan striker

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed that the Hammers are interested in signing AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca in the January transfer window. The Colombian striker came close to joining the East-London based club last summer but his €30 million move to the London Stadium collapsed last August as the striker only wanted to leave AC Milan for a Champions League club.



“I like Bacca, he was one of our transfer targets last summer but he eventually decided to stay at AC Milan. He hasn’t been playing many games this season and that’s unusual for a player like him.”



Bacca started yesterday’s Super Cup final against Juventus but had been out of action for two weeks with a muscle injury.



The Colombian striker has six goals in 15 appearances with the Serie A giants so far this season and West Ham are not the only club interested in signing him as PSG and Sevilla are also being linked with welcoming the services of the 30-year-old striker.

