Roma are unlikely to nab West Ham fringe player Sofiane Feghouli, according to the latest updates.

The Algerian star used to play at a very high level at Valencia, before falling out of favour both in Spain and at the London Stadium, where he arrived on a free this summer.

Feghouli has only played 267 minutes of Premier League football this season, leading the likes of AS Roma to express a strong interest in his services, especially as Mo Salah is playing in the African Cup of Nations.

Dimitri Payet’s desire to leave the club has, however, changed the situation. It looks like West Ham will be keeping the Grenoble winger, something confirmed by Chairman David Gold.

Answering a fan who was enthusiastic about Feghouli’s potential, Gold seemed to confirm that he’d be remaining with the Hammers for a while longer:

I think you're right. dg https://t.co/RqxwY2Z0vk — David Gold (@davidgold) January 17, 2017

Feghouli has repeatedly been linked with a move away from the London Stadium, along with the likes of Simone Zaza (who has joined Valencia, oddly enough), Gokhan Tore and Alvaro Arbeloa.

“It would be wrong to name names but we are identifying areas that need sorting out,” an insider said in December.

“Much needs to be done in January in getting players moved out.