According to The Sun (via Starsport) West Ham United and Chelsea are understood to be locked in talks over Belgian international strikerThe 23-year-old scored the goal that secured the Premier League title for the Blues against West Brom but the player has become frustrated at constantly being overlooked by boss Antonio Conte.

With the newly crowned champions looking to bring in another world class striker this summer, opportunities for Batshuayi look to be scarce once again next term and the Italian tactician is open to a loan move away from Stamford Bridge.



The player recently stated in an interview that; “You always have to continue working even when you’re having hard times and very difficult moments like I’ve had this season. Of course this is a lesson for me.”



“A period that’s been very hard for me, but I’ve also learned a lot. I’ve made a lot of progress. As a man, mentally, but also physically. And tactically too."



West Ham are looking to bolster their own front-line this summer and coach Slaven Bilic has identified Batshuayi on-loan as a good option with another striker also set to arrive at The London Stadium.