West Ham consider Liverpool winger as potential Payet replacement
05 April at 13:05West Ham are reported to have made contact with Liverpool over the signing of the Reds’ out of favour winger Lazar Markovic who is currently out on loan at Hull City, The Sun reports.
The former Benfica winger put down a great performance against the Hammers at the week-end and Slaven Bilic is believed to have already made contact with the Reds over a possible summer move of the 23-year-old winger who has been struggling to deliver consistently since swapping Benfica with Liverpool in summer 2014.
Markovic failed to impress in his first season at the Anfield Road, leaving Liverpool on loan to join Fenerbache (2015/16), Sporting CP (first part of the 2016/17 campaign) and Hull City (from last January).
According to the British tabloid, West Ham have been asked to pay £ 16 million to secure the player’s services in the summer and with the Hammers still looking for a long-term replacement for Dimitri Payet, Markovic could match West Ham’ standards in terms of quality and would be a much cheaper options than other highly rated wingers around Europe.
