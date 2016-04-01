West Ham United have made contact with former Manchester City and Inter boss Roberto Mancini about becoming their new boss. The Italian tactician was in the stands on Wednesday night as the Hammers lost heavily at home to his former club in the Premier League, sparking rumours that current boss Slaven Bilic will shortly be vacating the managers chair at the London Stadium.



Mancini has been out of work since resigning as coach of Inter on the eve of the new season and has always stated that he would love to return to England where he delivered a long awaited league title to Manchester City during his previous spell in the country.

Indeed, it looked as though the ex Sampdoria player would take over as national team boss after the departure of Antonio Conte but Mancini stated that he wanted to continue as a club manager in the short-term.



It’s now believed that defeat to Southampton this weekend will see Bilic depart and Mancini return to the Premier League.