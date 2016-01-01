The Dimitri Payet case is a story that just keeps giving.

The accusation is that the Ligue 1 hopefuls went as far as to contact the 29-year-old behind the Premier League side’s back, in order to tell him that they were interested.

Payet recently let it be known that he didn’t want to play for West Ham anymore, something confirmed in a press conference by Coach Slaven Bilic.

The emotional affair has since seen reports of vandalism of Payet’s property emerge, as well as of his wife, Ludivine, already returning to France.

West Ham have denied both, but Marseille are still sieging the Hammers, having had two offers in the area of £30 million turned down by the Premier League side.

Payet has scored two Premier League goals this season, adding six assists.

claims that West Ham could report Marseille to UEFA for improper conduct over their attempts at signing the French international.