West Ham, Crystal Palace rival PSG for £25m Liverpool outcast
12 March at 17:15West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Liverpool outcast Daniel Sturridge.
Reports from Britain (via Le10sport) indicate that Slaven Bilic has asked West Ham’s management to change their recruitment practices.
The Hammers are reported to want to see off Andy Carroll at the end of the season, and to replace him with the England international, who has only started eight games this season, scoring six times. Five of those starts have come in League Cup action, though, as have four of his six total goals.
Sturridge has fallen behind the likes of Divock Origi in the hierarchy at Anfield, with the Belgian being preferred to start today against Burnley, the Liverpool Echo talking of a potential £25 million sale.
Sturridge, 27, is also wanted by Crystal Palace and PSG who, as the French outlet confirms, keeps popping up among sporting director Patrick Kluivert’s possible recruits for next summer.
PSG really don’t have a second striker to act as a foil for Edinson Cavani. Among their other options, Hatem Ben Arfa doesn’t really play as a forward, and is slated to leave after playing very little.
The rest of PSG’s rich attacking setup contains a series of talented attacking midfielders, but no strikers.
Go to comments