West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Liverpool outcast Daniel Sturridge.

The Hammers are reported to want to see off Andy Carroll at the end of the season, and to replace him with the England international, who has only started eight games this season, scoring six times. Five of those starts have come in League Cup action, though, as have four of his six total goals.

Sturridge, 27, is also wanted by Crystal Palace and PSG who, as the French outlet confirms, keeps popping up among sporting director Patrick Kluivert’s possible recruits for next summer.

PSG really don’t have a second striker to act as a foil for Edinson Cavani. Among their other options, Hatem Ben Arfa doesn’t really play as a forward, and is slated to leave after playing very little.

The rest of PSG’s rich attacking setup contains a series of talented attacking midfielders, but no strikers.