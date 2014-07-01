After handing a transfer request recently, Southampton defender Jose Fonte is in high demand as we head towards the final week of the transfer window. The 33-year-old Portuguese stopper has rejected an improved offer at St Mary’s and his exit is imminent.





Reports last week had suggested that Everton had become the favourites to capture his signature but according to The Daily Mirror, West Ham United have now entered the race with Sky Sports also reporting this morning that the club from the capital are now in advanced talks with the player and his representatives. Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has stressed the need for defensive reinforcements and despite The Saints wanting £12 million for their player; its believed that the East London club will be willing to meet their demands.

With Manchester United now seemingly out of the running, it looks like West Ham United are now in pole-position to sign the centre-half.