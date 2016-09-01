West Ham: Figures behind possible Feghouli’s AS Roma switch revealed

West Ham winger Sofiane Feghouli is set to move to AS Roma in a loan deal until the end of the season. The former Valencia man has struggled with game time under Slaven Bilic so far this season and AS Roma will be offering him an escape route from the London Stadium, welcoming him on loan in the winter transfer window.



The Serie A side, however, can decide to make the winger’s move permanent.

Today’s edition of Il Messaggero reports the figures behind Feghouli’s AS Roma switch. The 27-year-old winger is set to move to Italy on a € 2-million loan deal. AS Roma have an option to buy the player at the end of the season for a fee between € 8 and 9 million.



West Ham, however, have yet to give the player green light to move to Rome, but the two parties will have a new meeting next week and the difference between offer and demand seems to be pretty tight now. Feghouli has already reached economic agreement with AS Roma.

