One of the biggest transfer stories of the current window looks like it’s about to be concluded as West Ham United and Dimitri Payet look set to finally part company.





Sky Sports claims that The Hammers have now accepted a final offer from Marseille of around €30 million (£25m) for the 29-year-old Frenchman, who is currently on his way to the South of France to undergo a medical.

It’s been a testing time for both club and player after he stated he wanted to leave the Premier League side and that he wouldn’t be playing for the club anymore. A stand-off ensued with Payet effectively going on strike before being made to train with the reserve team.



Marseille have already had two approaches turned down by the East London club but now it seems that their latest bid has been accepted. Payet is already believed to have agreed personal terms with his former club.