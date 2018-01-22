West Ham have a plan to tempt Inter midfielder
22 January at 17:35West Ham have an idea to tempt Inter to sell them Joao Mario.
According to Portuguese paper O Jogo, the Hammers want defender (and international team-mate) Jose Fonte in order to persuade the playmaker to come to London.
The former Sporting man was a European Champion in 2016 with Portugal, but has struggled since joining Inter that summer for over 45 million.
Mario has only started five Serie A games with the Nerazzurri this season, adding another nine appearances as a substitute.
He was unused as Inter tried to get a goal back against Roma at the weekend, which they finally did… through Matias Vecino, a more recent arrival who is starting on a regular basis.
Mario himself wants time to think about things, and isn’t sure about joining the Hammers. He could join on loan for €1.5m, with a purchase option of €22.5m, for which the Nerazzurri have an agreement in principle.
The Hammer are tempted to use Fonte to recruit Mario, the two having triumphed in Paris last summer.
Go to comments