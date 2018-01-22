West Ham have an idea to tempt Inter to sell them Joao Mario.

According to Portuguese paper O Jogo, the Hammers want defender (and international team-mate) Jose Fonte in order to persuade the playmaker to come to London.

The former Sporting man was a European Champion in 2016 with Portugal, but has struggled since joining Inter that summer for over 45 million.

Mario has only started five Serie A games with the Nerazzurri this season, adding another nine appearances as a substitute.

He was unused as Inter tried to get a goal back against Roma at the weekend, which they finally did… through Matias Vecino, a more recent arrival who is starting on a regular basis.

Mario himself wants time to think about things, and isn’t sure about joining the Hammers. He could join on loan for

The Hammer are tempted to use Fonte to recruit Mario, the two having triumphed in Paris last summer.

€1.5m, with a purchase option of €22.5m, for which the Nerazzurri have an agreement in principle.